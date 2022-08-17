Labour Department in San Pedro conducts job preparedness training

The Labour Department branch in San Pedro Town held a job preparedness training on Tuesday, August 16th, at the San Pedro Town Council conference room. The informative session was to prepare those in the labour sector on how to prepare for a job interview, become familiar with the duties of the job, and how to get hired.

The training also touched on career development, labour laws, customer service, and conduct ethics, among other topics. Participants were actively engaged in the presentations asking questions to the presenters, Labour officers Vernon Avila and Daria Mes.

Topics of interest covered

One of the topics discussed included identifying someone’s skills when seeking a job. This lesson was geared to help an individual find the best way to recognize skills. First, the work skills were explained, followed by general and personal skills. Vocabulary words were shared with the participants to use whenever applying for a job. These words better describe work skills, including data entry, measuring, mixing, preparing lesson plans, operating office equipment, planning menus, conducting conferences, and so on.

In the general skills section, words like; advise people, implement plans, service customers, perform routine work, gather information, work quickly, write, resolve problems, and manage people were used to describe one’s skills.

To explain personal skills, some of the words suggested included ambitious, adaptable, caring, diligent, careful, patient, productive, resourceful, strong, and reliable. The attendees were also provided with an informational kit and a sheet to write down their work, general and personal skills.

The workshop also discussed ways to prove an individual’s skills and convince the employer. Once a particular skill is identified, the applicant should be able to say where they used that specific skill. There should also be an account of how that skill was used. The skill may also require the job seeker to explain what type of numbers they can use. For example, these include dollars, percentages, volume per month, year, etc. The last recommendation covered was to mention what happened and explain how the previous employer/company benefited from that skill.

Attendees were advised to study the information shared with them, and if there were any inquiries following the training, they could always reach out to the Labour Department’s branch in San Pedro.

To contact them in San Pedro, contact officer Mes at 206-2700 or 672-4170 or email [email protected].

The training is scheduled for August 18th in Caye Caulker.

