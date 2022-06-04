Second Annual Stakeholders’ Recognition Award Ceremony

On June 2, 2022, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government hosted its annual Stakeholder’s Recognition Award Ceremony. The ceremony recognizes stakeholders for their significant contributions to the ministry’s mission of serving the Belizean people. Their collaboration has a substantial impact on the successful implementation of the ministry’s programs and projects.

The recipients are the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for their contributions to the digitalization of the Labour Department’s services system; the Attorney General’s Ministry for their contributions to the ministry’s policy and legal reform agenda; and the National Drinking Water Quality Laboratory, Environmental Unit, Ministry of Health & Wellness, for their contributions to ensuring health and safety in rural water systems.

Receiving the awards were Ms. Diana Locke, Country Representative, IOM; Mr. Randall Sheppard, Assistant Solicitor General, Attorney General’s Ministry; and Mr. John Bodden, Principal Public Health Inspector, Ministry of Health & Wellness.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Valentino Shal, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government; Mr. Clifford King, Director of Local Government; Ms. Elsa Cardinez, Coordinator for Rural Development; and Mr. Domingo Pau, Labour Officer.

The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government congratulates all recipients and thanks each for their continued support.

