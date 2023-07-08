Belize Participates in Regional Workshop on Migrant Workers’ Rights

Belize participated in a regional workshop hosted by the Regional Conference on Migration (RCM), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), in Panama City on June 28 and 29. The delegation included Mr. Valentino Shal, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government; Mrs. Rissela Dominguez-Patt, Labour Commissioner; Mrs. Aida Reyes, Senior Labour Officer; and Ms. Lorine Pott, Port Commander, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration.

The conference focused on the exchange of experiences regarding migrant workers, domestic and agricultural work, and circular migration. The RCM aims to strengthen member countries’ regional and bilateral cooperation actions to ensure orderly, safe, and regular mobility. It also aims to promote greater collaboration and understanding among participating countries by providing a platform for the exchange of information on best practices, lessons learned, and advancing the protection of human and labour rights of migrant workers.

While at the workshop, Belizean delegates met with representatives of the governments of Costa Rica and Panama to exchange strategies and engage in productive discussions on best practices such as the Labour Migratory Traceability System, which is based on a binational agreement between Costa Rica and Panama.

This conference’s expected outcomes are intended to shape policies, practices, and initiatives that support migrant workers throughout the region and further enable member countries to implement effective measures to combat exploitation, ensure fair working conditions, and improve migrant workers’ overall quality of life.

Finally, the RCM, IOM, and ILO reiterate their commitment to collaborating closely with member countries to address the complex issues surrounding migration. The organizations anticipate a regional framework that prioritizes human dignity, labour rights, and social inclusion by encouraging regional dialogue and cooperation.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS