San Pedro Lions celebrate 45th annual convention in the Capital City

From Friday, April 19th through Sunday, April 21st, Lions and Leos of the Lions Zone 59 attended the 45th annual National Convention in the Capital City of Belmopan. The San Pedro Lions Club participated in the event highlighting Lionism. The three-day convention included official ceremonies with dignitaries and special guests attending the award ceremony at the end of the convention.

The event started with a formal opening ceremony with guests such as the Mayor of Belmopan City, His Lordship Pablo Cawich, and his Councillors. The guest speaker of the evening was Tanya Santos Neal, who commended Lionism in front of an audience of Lions Club members from across the country and members of the local community.

This year, the convention was dedicated to three outstanding members from the mainland: Lion Ernest Raymond Sr., Lion Modesto Gabriel Ake from the Belize City Lions Club, and Lion Cordelia Raymond from the Belmopan City Lions Club. During the convention’s first day, the San Pedro Lions Club President, Nesher Acosta, and his team were happy to meet with their mentor, Past District Governor Lion Gilberto Alcoser.

The second day of the convention on Saturday saw the election of the new board for Belize Zone 59. The new board comprises the Zone Chair, Lion Rita Douglas, Vice Zone Chair, Lion Adelida Guerra, Secretary, Lion Willie Chan, Treasurer, and Lion Cruzita Castillo. The new board goes into effect July 1, 2024. During the second day, there was also a competition of hospitality booths. The island’s club included members of the Belize Council for the Visually Impaired for their vision booth. Later in the evening, there were club presentations, including a competition between the Lions Queens. The day concluded with a convention dance.

On the last day, on Sunday, a religious service was held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. Afterward, there was a parade through the streets of the Capital City ending at the Belmopan Lions Club Den. The convention came to an end with the award ceremony. In the Queen presentation category, the Belize City Lions Club took the grand prize.

In the club presentation category, the Belize City Lions Club took first place, followed by the Belmopan Lions Club.

Meanwhile, in the hospitality booth division, first place went to the Belize City Lions Club again. In second place was the Belize City Sub Umbra Floreo Lions Club.

In the parade competition, first place went to the Belmopan Lions Club and second place was the San Pedro Lions Club.

To close the ceremony, outgoing Zone Chair Lion Nigel Belisle gave out plaques of appreciation to his current board members and presidents from each club for their continuous dedication and commitment. The convention was deemed fruitful, and plans are already underway for next year’s annual celebration to be hosted by the San Estevan Lions Club in San Estevan Village in the northern Orange Walk District.