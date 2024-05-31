San Pedro Lions Club attends the Istmania Lions Convention in El Salvador

From May 23rd to the 25th, the San Pedro Lions Club, along with the Belize City and Belmopan clubs attended the 83rd Annual Lions Istmania Convention held in San Salvador, El Salvador. The Belizean delegation, which forms the Belize Lions Zone 59, was led by its Chairman, Lion Nigel Belisle, and accompanied by the zone’s queen, Rebecca Paredes.

The annual event saw the participation of other Lions Clubs from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and the host, El Salvador. During the first day on May 23rd, each club was represented in a march to the convention hall bearing their country’s flag. Lion Baldemar Graniel and Queen Paredes proudly walked bearing the Belizean flag. The event then included welcome addresses followed by a welcome reception.

The event’s second day was filled with leadership meetings and inspiring speeches from Lion speakers. The clubs were encouraged to establish new clubs in their countries, focusing on Belize. As part of the program, the Belize Lion members visited a primary school, Padre Mario Adin Cruz Saldivar, in a remote area outside San Salvador. This school, adopted by Club de Leones 50 Nuevo San Salvador, is home to the Lions Quest program. This program, developed by Lions International, integrates social and emotional learning, character and education, drug and bullying prevention, and service learning to build 21st-century life skills, showcasing our commitment to education and community service.

San Pedro Lions Club President Nesher Acosta said they were proud to see how they have developed this school and the many programs they have implemented to benefit the less fortunate children in the area. The activity at the school included handing over a schoolbook created by Lions titled, ‘Leones Educando! Cambios y Desafios!’ (Lions Educating! Changes and Challenges). “We shared a special moment with these children and rewarded them with some delicious treats,” said Acosta.

Later that day, an award ceremony recognized Past District Governor Lion Baldemar Graniel for his years of service to the San Pedro Lions Club and Belize.

On the final day, a significant moment unfolded when the Lions Clubs of Belize’s Zone 59 delegation, including the San Pedro Lions Club, were invited to participate in the voting process to select the Istmania Queen. This marked a milestone in Lionism for Belize, underscoring our growing influence and involvement. After the voting, the new Miss Istmania 2024-2025 was announced as Karlamerica Castillo from Nicaragua.

The rest of the day’s activities featured booths where each club displayed items and their country’s culture. The Belize group displayed chocolates from the Belize Chocolate Factory, mini souvenirs from Traveller’s Liquors, powder buns, coco brut candy, handmade bags, and water bottles. In addition, the Belizean booth became very popular for its cheese dip, conch ceviche with habanero, and Belize’s signature Panti Rippa cocktail.

The convention closed with a display of cultural outfits. The Belizean Lions dressed in Mestizo, Maya, Garifuna, Creole, Hindu, and traditional Chinese clothing. At the same time, Belize’s queen Paredes delighted everyone with her steel pan presentation. She played the famous Belizean track by the late Lela Vernon, ‘I wahn know who she Creole gat noh kulcha,’ followed by a soca song called Falling by Kes and La Vida Es Un Carnaval by the late Celia Cruz. “It was a night to remember, putting our Jewel out there and being lauded by our representation of Belize’s diverse cultural and ethnic groups,” said Acosta. “It was a very informative and helpful convention. We had our first-time Lions attending and were captivated. They are looking forward to next year’s Istmania convention.” The next convention in 2025 will take place in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The San Pedro Lions Club and Belize’s Zone 59 take this opportunity to thank their sponsors, who made their participation in the convention possible. They include the Belize Chocolate Factory, Traveller’s Liquors, L&R Liquors, San Pedro Town Council, Area Representative the Honourable Andre Perez, and especially the public for always supporting Lions. The Belizean delegation looks forward to attending next year’s convention.