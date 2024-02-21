San Pedro Lions Club Childhood Cancer Day walk features a little survivor

The San Pedro Lions Club observed the International Childhood Cancer Day with an awareness walk through downtown San Pedro. This was the first time the local club hosted the activity, highlighting a young warrior who survived the life-threatening disease.

The awareness walk held on Thursday, February 15th, was unique as it included the participation of nine-year-old Izac Belisle, who had been fighting neuroblastoma cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease when he was three months old. His family shared that they appreciate all the help little Belisle has received. The cancer survivor is now in remission, as the symptoms have significantly reduced, and he will soon undergo a medical evaluation.

Those participating wore yellow shirts and balloons. They walked up Barrier Reef Drive from Central Park north to San Juan roundabout at 6PM. Then they marched down Pescador Drive until they arrived at Central Park, where they had started. At the end of the activity, Lion Ana Ico, who leads the Childhood Cancer Cause for Lions, presented little Belisle with a pin for fighting and surviving the illness.

The island’s Cancer Society usually held an annual cancer walk in the past. However, it has been silent since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020. The last Cancer Awareness Walk was in February of that same year.

Cancer can be a deadly disease, and the best way to fight it is via early detection and proper treatment. The San Pedro Lions Club noted that there will be more engagement with the community as they are working on future events for the benefit of island residents struggling with these types of health issues. The island club members thanked everyone for their support and time joining the awareness walk. To learn more about the club’s work and activities in San Pedro, you can contact them via their Facebook page at San Pedro Lions Club, Belize.

