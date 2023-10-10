Concert to benefit children with cancer draws the crowds in San Pedro

San Pedranos enjoyed the long holiday weekend with a special concert to benefit children with cancer on the island. The ‘ Capullo de Rosa’ event was held on Saturday, October 7th, at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena with a lineup of local and international artists. With the main event featuring Peruvian star Rossy War, the concert to benefit children with cancer was deemed a success.

Organized by Nuestra Señora de Fatima Foundation, the event opened its doors at 6PM, and while the entertainment part of the event was getting ready to start, concert goers enjoyed food and refreshments from the different booths in the venue as DJ Debbie and Bigz played energetic hits on stage. Belize City-based and well-known DJ Super Mario added to the entertainment on stage.

The first performances saw Belizean artists like Hubee and the Punta Boyz opening the benefit concert. As more islanders entered the sporting arena, another round of performances occurred. San Pedro’s very own SheBeSky was next on stage. The new island singer is quickly becoming known, and one of her prime hits, ‘Gun’D,’ had attendees dancing. Next was another island performer, Andrz, who brought some reggaeton vibe to the event. He also had the crowd dancing with his songs, including his most known hit ‘De Rumba.’

After a short intermission and at just past midnight, Rossy War and her Kaliente Band hit the stage. Loud cheers drew from the crowd as she started her performance. The South American singer, no stranger to San Pedro, had everyone singing and dancing to her tecnocumbia hits. Throughout the night, brief periods of rain tried to dampen the celebration, but the crowd continued enjoying Rossy War’s performance under the light shower. Near the concert’s end, she dedicated a song to Fatima, who had cancer and in whose memory the Nuestra Señora de Fatima Foundation was created.

Organizers thanked everyone who attended the concert, supporting a worthy cause. They also thanked all the sponsors who made this first-ever fundraising event possible. With the funds raised, the foundation can now help children needing assistance with their cancer treatment. One of the organizers shared that the foundation also looks forward to assisting children outside San Pedro.

The Nuestra Señora de Fatima Foundation noted that for more information on their initiatives to assist those ill with this deadly disease, can contact them through their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SanPedroFamiliesOfSpecialNeedsChildren.

