Rossy War offers concert in San Pedro to benefit children affected by cancer

A concert set for Saturday, October 7th to benefit children living with cancer will be held at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena in San Pedro Town. The event, dubbed Capullo de Rosa, includes a lineup of local and international performers. The main event of the evening will feature Peru’s star Rossy War, who along with Belizean performers, promises to be a night to remember on La Isla Bonita.

The popular Rossy War (Rosa Aurelia Guerra Morales) arrived on the island on October 4th just in time to perform at a dinner and serenade at La Mulata Backyard Eatery on Chicken Street the following day. The concert on Saturday will start with activities from 6PM. DJs Debbie and Bigz will lead the line of performances which includes Hubee, Punta Boyz, Andrz, Sky, and Super Furia Band. Rossy War and her Caliente Band will take the celebration into the wee hours of the night.

Organizers of the event invite everyone to come out and support the benefit concert. The idea of this first-ever activity is spearheaded by Nuestra Señora de Fatima Foundation, created in honor of Fatima who suffered from cancer.

Those who have not obtained their tickets to attend the concert can still do so at La Mulata Backyard Eatery. The VIP package (table plus eight chairs) costs $350. Food booth packages are $250 and include two tickets to the concert, one table, and two chairs. To purchase any of the packages or general entrances at $45 call 629-6410 or 667-0640. Teenagers pay $20 and children enter for free. General tickets will go for $50 on the day of the concert.

