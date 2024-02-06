Belize’s King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

Belize’s Head of State, His Majesty King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, as per an official note released on Monday, February 5th. According to the royal note, released from Buckingham Place in London, England, the cancer was discovered during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate the king was diagnosed with.

The note said that the form of cancer is a separate health issue besides the enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace announced that His Majesty has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time doctors have advised him to postpone public-facing duties. However, he will continue undertaking State business and official paperwork as usual throughout this period. The king will also continue holding his weekly audiences with his Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in person unless doctors advise against it.

The royal statement added that the king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention following his recent hospital prostate procedure. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the note read. The communique ended by mentioning that King Charles III decided to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world affected by cancer.

King Charles III was crowned May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, not even a year ago. The event also saw the coronation of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The coronation occurred months after the passing of the longest-reigning British monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Belize is one of the Commonwealth realm countries with ties to the British monarchy, recognizing it as its head of state. Governor General Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, represents the British crown in Belize.

The health of the monarch will be closely monitored over the coming days. If the king cannot carry out official duties, a constitutional mechanism is activated. In this circumstance, ‘counselors of state’ are appointed to stand in for the monarch. As for the next successor in line, his son, William, Prince of Wales, 41, has also temporarily withdrawn from public engagements. The prince has been helping his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she recovers from an abdominal surgery she underwent last month.

