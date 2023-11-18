Belizeans Presented with His Majesty’s New Year’s Honours

On November 15, 2023, six Belizeans were officially presented their New Year Honours from the Governor General H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III.

In December 2022, the Office of the Governor General announced that His Majesty the King has been graciously pleased to make the following appointments to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire on the occasion of New Year Honours 2023.

C.B.E.

To be an Ordinary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Mr. Antonio Habet – for contribution to Entrepreneurship

O.B.E.

To be Ordinary Officers of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire:



Mrs. Badra Helwa Coleman – for contribution to the Community

Ms. Juanita Lucas – for contribution to Education

M.B.E.

To be an Ordinary Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire:

Mr. Francis Simon Flores – for contribution to the Community

Mr. Troy Donahugh Gabb, Sr. – for contribution to Sports and the Community

Mr. Clinton Vincent Lightburn – for contribution to Sports

Mr. Benedicto Ramos – for contribution to Education

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS