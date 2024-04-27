Saturday, April 27, 2024
Sports

San Pedro High School athletes win 15 Golds at northern regionals

SPHS boys won 2 Golds in 4x100m and 4x400m, the boy in white Keyden Shay Bowen, next to Brandon Quijano

Share

San Pedro High School athletes won 15 Golds and 11 Silver Medals at the Northern Secondary Schools Sports Association athletics regional championships hosted by Muffles College in Orange Walk Town on Saturday, April 20th. The athletes will represent the Northern zone at the upcoming National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) championships hosted by Anglican Cathedral College at the Marion Jones Stadium on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27th.

SPHS girls won gold in 4x100m.

The SPHS girls and boys dominated the sprints and distance events. Alysha Reymundo won 2 Gold medals in the open 3000m and the senior 4x 100m relay, in which she teamed up with Heidy Meza, Kiarah Noralez, and Brianie Saravia of SPHS. Kiarah Noralez also won Bronze in the 200m.

SPHS boys won 2 Golds in 4x100m and 4x400m, the boy in white Keyden Shay Bowen, next to Brandon Quijano

Heidy Meza also won 2 more Golds in the long jump and triple jump, while Seleste Leiva took the Bronze in the junior high jump. Zsapphirah Coleman won 2 Golds in the Juniors’ javelin throw and in the senior shot put. She also won 2 Silvers in the junior shot put and discus and a Bronze in the senior discus throw. Izabel Usher won Gold in the senior javelin and Silver in the discus.

Kristian Quijano won Golds in 800m n 1500m

Keyden Shay Bowen won 2 Golds in the Senior 100m and 200m, while Brandon Quijano won 2 Golds in the 800m and 1,500m. Bowen and Quijano each won 2 more Golds in the 4x100m and 4x400m, in which they teamed up with Elwin Glenn and Jahmaree Avila. Jahmaree took the Bronze in the 800m. Kylen Castillo won Gold in the high jump and Bronze in the triple jump. Jaheem Martinez took Silver in the senior discus throw, in which Peter Ramirez claimed the Bronze.

SPHS Alysha Reymundo won 2 Golds n 2 Silvers

Kristian Sansorez, Clifford Castillo, Shovan Berry, and Tamron Baptist won Gold in the Junior 4x100m, and Jayroud Gongora won Silver in the Junior javelin. Elwin Glenn won Silver in the Open 5K, and Berry also took Silver in the Junior 400m, with Sansorez claiming the Bronze.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun