San Pedro High School athletes win 15 Golds at northern regionals

San Pedro High School athletes won 15 Golds and 11 Silver Medals at the Northern Secondary Schools Sports Association athletics regional championships hosted by Muffles College in Orange Walk Town on Saturday, April 20th. The athletes will represent the Northern zone at the upcoming National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) championships hosted by Anglican Cathedral College at the Marion Jones Stadium on Friday and Saturday, April 26-27th.

The SPHS girls and boys dominated the sprints and distance events. Alysha Reymundo won 2 Gold medals in the open 3000m and the senior 4x 100m relay, in which she teamed up with Heidy Meza, Kiarah Noralez, and Brianie Saravia of SPHS. Kiarah Noralez also won Bronze in the 200m.

Heidy Meza also won 2 more Golds in the long jump and triple jump, while Seleste Leiva took the Bronze in the junior high jump. Zsapphirah Coleman won 2 Golds in the Juniors’ javelin throw and in the senior shot put. She also won 2 Silvers in the junior shot put and discus and a Bronze in the senior discus throw. Izabel Usher won Gold in the senior javelin and Silver in the discus.

Keyden Shay Bowen won 2 Golds in the Senior 100m and 200m, while Brandon Quijano won 2 Golds in the 800m and 1,500m. Bowen and Quijano each won 2 more Golds in the 4x100m and 4x400m, in which they teamed up with Elwin Glenn and Jahmaree Avila. Jahmaree took the Bronze in the 800m. Kylen Castillo won Gold in the high jump and Bronze in the triple jump. Jaheem Martinez took Silver in the senior discus throw, in which Peter Ramirez claimed the Bronze.

Kristian Sansorez, Clifford Castillo, Shovan Berry, and Tamron Baptist won Gold in the Junior 4x100m, and Jayroud Gongora won Silver in the Junior javelin. Elwin Glenn won Silver in the Open 5K, and Berry also took Silver in the Junior 400m, with Sansorez claiming the Bronze.