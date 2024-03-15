Belize Education Upliftment program comes to San Pedro High School

On March 8th, 2024, Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño announced the Belize Education Upliftment Project (EUP) expansion to include 12 new secondary schools starting in the 2024/25 academic year. The initiative is part of the Belizean government’s educational reform program, “Together We Rise,” which already serves nine schools. San Pedro High School will join the list of schools benefiting from the EUP. The program aims to support government-owned and government-aided secondary schools in promoting continued education in Belize.

Initially, the EUP targeted interventions in four government-owned secondary schools in Belize’s vulnerable, at-risk communities: Gwen Lizarraga High School, Excelsior High School, Maud Williams High School, and Sadie Vernon High School. These schools had been losing students due to a lack of resources and necessary tools for learning. The combined enrollment of these schools was under 800 students. The EUP is a comprehensive program designed to eliminate tuition and fees, provide daily healthy meals, uniforms, transportation, and learning devices, as well improve school infrastructure and resources.

In addition to the four schools mentioned above, the following schools will soon benefit from the EUP: Belize Rural High School and Ladyville Technical High School, Belmopan Comprehensive School, Mopan Technical High School, Valley of Peace SDA Academy, Chunox St. Viotor Vocational High School, Escuela Secundaria Tecnica Mexico, Belize High School of Agriculture, Orange Walk Technical School, Bella Vista Government Secondary School, Julian Cho Technical High School.

The EUP is a realization of commitments made in the #PlanBelize and the Belize Education Sector Strategy. The program aims to improve the overall educational experience and quality of life for young and talented Belizeans.

During a press conference for the program launch, Briceno said, “I am pleased to announce the launch of the education upliftment pilot project under the theme ‘Together We Rise,’ which is aimed at providing specific targeted interventions in four government high schools, located in vulnerable and risky communities in the south side of Belize City. This project will see my governance-free education policy rolling out, which is in the plan. We will also upgrade existing physical school infrastructure, expand feeding programs, provide counseling services for students, and improve training for teachers and staff of these institutions. We will not fail these young Belizeans”.

The San Pedro Sun reached out to SPHS’s principal, who stated that they are currently awaiting the Ministry’s presentation to the board regarding the details of the program that will be implemented. They also mentioned that they would be pleased to share the information with the Island Community as soon as they are fully informed.