Area Representative Hon. Perez and SPTC present school bus service for students in northern Ambergris Caye

During a public meeting conducted by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and attended by Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, a small school bus was presented to serve the students residing in northern Ambergris Caye. The community’s parents, situated ten miles north of San Pedro, expressed their gratitude to the local authorities for providing the school bus. The bus is scheduled to begin its transportation service on Monday, February 26th, and onwards.

The vehicle, a white van labeled as ‘School Bus,’ will have space for up to possibly nine students residing far up north without a reliable mode of transportation to their schools in downtown San Pedro. The vehicle acquisition was a collaboration between the SPTC and Area Representative Perez, who acquired the van and prepared it for transporting the students. According to the schedule explained in the meeting by Councillor Marina Kay, the school bus will leave at 7AM from near the northern Police Substation, which is located at an empty lot owned by the Ministry of Education. This is the future site of a preschool, primary, and high school. Kay also informed parents that the bus would return to northern Ambergris Caye after 3PM from the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena, commonly known as Saca Chispas. It was made clear that the transportation is for students only.

Area Representative Perez spoke of the importance of providing students needing transportation with such resources to get to their respective schools in the downtown area. “The last time we were here, you all pointed out this was an issue. We worked on a solution, and today we are happy to bring this van here, which will provide some students with transportation to their school,” Perez said. He also noted that as this northern community grows, he will advocate for all the necessary services, such as electricity, running water, and even building schools in this area. Perez added that this is just the start and that they are already planning for a larger vehicle as the number of students increases. Afterward, parents at the meeting were invited to sign their children up for the transportation program. Anyone not at the gathering and needs transportation for their children can contact the SPTC at 226-2198.

Mayor Nunez stated that along with the area representative, his team is working to provide services to residents across the island. Nunez said that while they worked with taxi drivers to transport the students to their schools, a more permanent solution was needed when these taxis were unavailable. He is happy to have worked with Perez to address the transportation issue. The Mayor said they are working on other projects to benefit residents in this area.

This is the second time Area Representative Perez and Mayor Nunez have met with the northern residents of this particular community. Many have shared that although the area does not count with complete services such as utilities, they did not want to continue paying rent in San Pedro Town. Thus, they started building their homes on their lots far up north.

During the first meeting in May 2023, the transportation for students was one of the main points discussed. At that time, a local businessman and taxi driver volunteered to assist without collecting a salary. All he asked was assistance with fuel. This service was discontinued after a couple of months, and the SPTC started a temporary transportation project in January of this year. The temporary project saw the SPTC adjusting the back portion of one of their cargo trucks. They equipped it with spacious seating areas for the students.

This transportation option was to remain until a permanent one was installed. The wait is no longer, and the new school bus will provide comfort and protection against the elements, such as the sun or rain. The parents at the meeting left at the end of the event, grateful for the assistance, and thanked Perez and the SPTC. They shared that in the past, those with a vehicle would provide lifts to some students if they had space in their cars or carts. With the new program now available, they feel relieved that their children are going to school in a safe vehicle.

