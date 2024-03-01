Belizean educators teaching in the USA through Participate Learning share their experience

A total of 20 Belizean educators are currently participating in a cultural exchange program with help from Participate Learning. This organization assists Latin-American teachers in teaching in the United States of America (USA), including those from Belize. The program is designed for teachers and allows them to work in American schools for five years. Participate Learning, in Virginia, USA, organized a Belizean media tour to better understand and promote this opportunity.

The San Pedro Sun senior reporter, Dion Vansen, was invited to attend along with Belmopan City-based Plus TV representatives. The trip occurred in Woodbridge, Virginia, from February 24th to 28th. Woodbridge is a census-designated place located in Prince William County, only 20 miles south of Washington, DC, the capital of the United States. The tour included visiting Washington, DC, and interviews with three Belizean teachers currently teaching. They shared their experiences in the program and encouraged others to apply. This opportunity is available all year long for those interested.

The three Belizean teachers working at the Potomac View Elementary School in Woodbridge are from the Orange Walk and Belize Districts. Our first conversation was on Monday, February 26th, with second-grade teacher Clarisa Gongora, who has been in the program for three years. The Orange Walk teacher shared that she worked at St. Martin de Porres Primary School in Belize City before heading to the USA to teach. She learned about Participate Learning through social media platforms, and after some time, she gave it a try and applied in 2019. “It is a process whereby you are not left alone; you are guided,” she said. “When I got here, the first months were challenging because it’s a new system, but you receive all the support and guidance to adapt,” Gongora said. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped her chances of joining the program, but finally, in 2021, she was able to move with her husband to Woodbridge and started teaching at Potomac View Elementary. “I always wanted to teach abroad, and I am happy to be here gaining experience and learning new things that I can share with others,” Gongora noted.

Next was third-grade teacher Laura Cantun from the Orange Walk District. Before participating in this program, Cantun was the Vice Principal at a San Jose Nuevo Palmar Primary School in Orange Walk. She was offered the position of principal when she learned about Participate Learning and the opportunity to teach in the USA. “It was not an easy decision, but I needed more experience. Thus, I applied, hoping to come to the United States to gain more knowledge,” Cantun said. “It has been a great experience, but I miss my family and children. But they are my motivation to be here and inspire me every day. I have gained so much knowledge that I can share with other teachers when I return to Belize. I aim to teach leadership as I want to inspire not only students but teachers as well”. Cantun has taught through Participate Learning at an elementary school in Woodbridge for the past two years. Throughout this time, like the other Belizean teachers, she also enjoys sharing the Belize culture with her students, who learn more about the Jewel day by day.

On Tuesday, February 27th, the media group met with Shellon Nuñez-Flowers, who taught at the Ebenezer Methodist School in Belize City before relocating to Virginia. Flowers said that everything started during the pandemic. After going through the application process and being accepted, Flowers said she waited until 2021 to relocate to the USA with her husband and two young children. “Even though it was difficult at the beginning because it is a change of environment, it has been an amazing journey,” said Flowers. But as time passes, you adapt, and with everyone’s assistance, it becomes easy.” Flowers considers herself very vibrant and said she has enjoyed sharing her Garifuna culture with her students. They learn about Garifuna food and history and even how to dance to Punta music at cultural events.



Like the other Belizean educators, Flowers is grateful to Participate Learning for the opportunity and cannot wait to return to share what she has learned. “One of the strategies that I plan to take back is the ‘small group learning,’ when the children are actively involved in one activity while working with four or five children to bring them up to the standard of where they should be in Kindergarten,” explained Flowers. “Phonics is my passion, and that is what I want to take back home.”

Principal Latiesa Green from Potomac View Elementary School stated she is more than grateful to continue partnering with Participate Learning and offering her students the opportunity to become global citizens. “It is an exciting program as we want our students to have information and knowledge that is worldwide. So, for them to share about a different culture that students may hear from their parents but have never seen is great,” said Principal Green.

Teacher Gongora, Cantun, and Flowers thank Participate Learning for the opportunity and encourage teachers in Belize to apply if they want to be part of this cultural exchange experience. They advise that getting out of the comfort zone is okay, but it may be difficult initially. However, there will be plenty of assistance for anyone who wants to adapt to the new teaching and living environment. The trio also highlighted that for those with families, the opportunities for their children are great. Therefore, they are encouraged to apply through the Participate Learning program for a different and enriching experience.

Participate Learning collaborates with Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina schools. The organization states they offer placements in rural and urban settings and suburban areas. Ronald Ramirez, who supervises the International Recruitment for Participate Learning in Latin America, mentions that every state offers a unique local experience and encourages Belizean teachers to apply.

To apply, teachers must have a degree in preschool or primary school education, a passion for teaching, at least two years of experience after graduation, a driver’s license, and a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, applicants must currently be working in a private or public school in Belize. Ramirez assures that the application process is easy to follow if all the requirements are met.

Lastly, Ramirez invites Belizean teachers to apply today by visiting www.participatelearning.com for more information and contact details. Participate Learning has been assisting educators teaching in the USA since 1987. Over the past 30+ years, they have hosted more than 17,000 teachers who have successfully become educational ambassadors and maximized their cultural exchange experience through this education program.

