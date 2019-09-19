Belizean teacher participates in prestigious global education exchange program

A Belizean teacher has been chosen to participate in a prestigious global education program in the United States of America (USA). He is 29-year-old Alex Cruz of the southern Stann Creek District, who through the teacher exchange program ‘Participate Learning,’ will be teaching at the Rocky River Elementary School in Cabarrus County, Concord, North Carolina for the upcoming academic year. The exchange program recruits teachers from Latin America to teach in the USA for a period of three to five years.

The program aims to expand the multicultural background in the schools in the United States. Cruz started his professional career as a teacher and an educational administrator since 2010. After several years in the job, he heard about the renowned cultural exchange program and applied. At the end of the recruitment process, Cruz was selected among a big group of candidates to teach in the USA.

Cruz shared that he decided to enter the program to gain professional aspect and personal development. "This is a great opportunity to showcase my country, my culture, our values... in general, all the attributes we have as a nation. For example, we are a melting pot of culture, we have Chinese, Maya, Hispanic, Garífuna, Creole, East Indian, and Mennonite, among others, so I am pretty much excited to share all of this in stories and facts about Belize. Professionally speaking, one of my expectations is to learn from the education system, to know what educational strategies the American system applies and how they have worked, in addition to taking the positive of these educational strategies to apply them in our own country once I return”, he said.

The Belizean educator is more than satisfied with the program and living in the USA. “They received me at the airport, they have facilitated the processes, and the treatment has been exceptional. Everything is clear, there are no doubts that suddenly appear, there are processes for everything, everything is very safe and reliable, and this makes me feel very comfortable with the decision to be part of the program”, Cruz said. He added that it is an excellent opportunity to meet new people and cultures and is proud to have been selected to represent Belize.

The next recruitment for the exchange program will be in 2020, and interested educators can apply to be part of this educational experience. Interested Belizean teachers can send their application form by visiting http://go.participatelearning.com/bz201908.

Further information is available at www.participatelearning.com.

