Participate Learning invites Belizean teachers to apply and teach in the USA

Belizean educators with a bachelor’s degree in education who are interested in a unique exchange program are invited to apply for the Participate Learning Program. The program offers the opportunity to teach in primary schools in the United States of America. This opportunity is facilitated with the guidance from the organization. For a chance to be considered for the upcoming school year, applications must be submitted by April 15th. To apply, visit their website www.participatelearning.com.

Participate Learning collaborates with Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina schools in the northeastern USA. Ronald Ramirez, who supervises the International Recruitment for Participate Learning in Latin America, explained that to apply, teachers must have a degree (bachelors) in preschool or primary school education, a passion for teaching, at least two years of experience after graduation, a driver’s license, and a COVID-19 vaccine. They must currently be working in a private or public school in Belize.

In February of this year, with the support of Participate Learning, The San Pedro Sun learned more about the prestigious program during a media tour in Woodbridge, Virginia. It was revealed that 20 Belizean teachers currently teach in primary schools through Participate Learning. The program allows teachers from Latin America, including those from Belize, to teach for five years in an American school. After the program, they are to return to their home countries to share what they learned in the American education teaching system with their communities.

In Virginia, three Belizean teachers currently teaching at Potomac View Elementary School shared their experiences in the program with The Sun: Clarisa Gongora, Laura Cantun from the Orange Walk District, and Shellon Nuñez-Flowers from Belize City. They all encouraged teachers in Belize to meet the requirements to apply, explore other opportunities, and enrich their teaching experience. They said it may be challenging to adapt to the new system initially, but it is doable and worth the sacrifice.

Teacher Gongora, Cantun, and Flowers thank Participate Learning for the opportunity. The program also allowed them to relocate to the USA with their immediate families. Besides teaching the usual school subjects, the teachers introduce and teach their students to Belizean history and culture.

Apply today and be part of the over 17,000 teachers who have successfully become educational ambassadors and enriched their cultural exchange experience teaching abroad.