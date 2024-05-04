Digi moves back to original location on Pescador Drive

Digi has relocated to its original location on Pescador Drive, next to the San Pedro Police Station and the San Pedro office of the Belize Electricity Limited on Ambergris Caye. The building was under construction, and due to several delays, were temporarily located at #10 Coconut Drive, where they operated and provided their products and services.

As Belize’s largest mobile communications provider, Digi provides promotions, data, texts, talk, mobile, and internet services. Its extensive network of telecommunication services covers wireline, internet, and value-added features.

“We are proud to be Belize’s leading mobile service provider, offering the only 4GLTE advanced network in Central America. At Digi, we strive to make your experience as seamless as possible. You can purchase LTE devices such as tablets, headphones, accessories, and smartphones from top brands like Samsung, Alcatel, and ZTE. We also offer the convenience of buying a prepaid SIM card via cash or through Digi Wallet. Digi Wallet is Belize’s most comprehensive and cutting-edge mobile wallet solution, offering easy and safe access to a wide array of financial services. With Digi Wallet, you can replace the need for bank cards and cash, making payments easier, safer, and more secure,” said a representative about their services.

Digi values every moment invested in serving their valued customers in every district, including those in the Cayes. Customers can receive quick feedback from the 24/7 access to customer service representatives over the phone or from the website. Office hours for their San Pedro branch will remain from 8AM to 5PM, Monday to Friday, and Saturdays from 9AM to 1PM. Digi’s staff would like to invite all island residents to stop by and visit for an improved in-store experience.