San Pedro Town Council to celebrate island Moms

As Mother’s Day approaches, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is planning a day of fun and entertainment for all mothers. The ultimate “Mother’s Day Extravaganza” will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at the Honorable Louis “Cuz” Sylvestre Sporting Arena. Doors will be open from 6PM, and the event will last until 3AM. There will be a fee of $30 at the entrance, and it’s an adult-only event. You can expect a night of singing, laughter, games, and fabulous prizes.

Mothers are invited to be entertained by the hilarious Mexican Comedian Felicia Garro, better known as “La Tia Chayo.” Coming from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, she will be gracing La Isla Bonita for the first time. There will also be a first-ever karaoke competition and dance with prizes and giveaways.

This year, SPTC is introducing a special treat to three ladies through a “Mother’s Day Makeover” giveaway. It’s not just the SPTC that decides the winners. It’s the community! Residents have sent in their nominations of their favorite mothers, who will then get a chance to win a much-deserved makeover. The winners will be guests of honor at the “Mother’s Day Extravaganza.”

At the end of the night, after all the presentations, an after-party follows, featuring DJ Krys and the incredible Ambergris Vybz Band. Islanders are invited to come on out and celebrate all the wonderful mothers of San Pedro in grand style.

The SPTC sincerely appreciates mothers and ensures all will receive royal treatment on the special day. They would also like to wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day! For further details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.