Saturday, May 4, 2024
Entertainment

San Pedro Town Council to celebrate island Moms

Share

As Mother’s Day approaches, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is planning a day of fun and entertainment for all mothers. The ultimate “Mother’s Day Extravaganza” will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at the Honorable Louis “Cuz” Sylvestre Sporting Arena. Doors will be open from 6PM, and the event will last until 3AM. There will be a fee of $30 at the entrance, and it’s an adult-only event. You can expect a night of singing, laughter, games, and fabulous prizes.
Mothers are invited to be entertained by the hilarious Mexican Comedian Felicia Garro, better known as “La Tia Chayo.” Coming from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, she will be gracing La Isla Bonita for the first time. There will also be a first-ever karaoke competition and dance with prizes and giveaways.
This year, SPTC is introducing a special treat to three ladies through a “Mother’s Day Makeover” giveaway. It’s not just the SPTC that decides the winners. It’s the community! Residents have sent in their nominations of their favorite mothers, who will then get a chance to win a much-deserved makeover. The winners will be guests of honor at the “Mother’s Day Extravaganza.”
At the end of the night, after all the presentations, an after-party follows, featuring DJ Krys and the incredible Ambergris Vybz Band. Islanders are invited to come on out and celebrate all the wonderful mothers of San Pedro in grand style.
The SPTC sincerely appreciates mothers and ensures all will receive royal treatment on the special day. They would also like to wish all mothers a Happy Mother’s Day! For further details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun