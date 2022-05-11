SPTC treats island mums to a fun Mother’s Day extravaganza; Mother of the Year selected

The last time the San Pedro Town Council held an extravaganza of entertainment to celebrate Mother’s Day was in 2019. The traditional festivity finely returned with COVID-19 restrictions, now a thing of the past. On Saturday, May 7th, the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex welcomed hundreds of island mothers for an evening full of performances, music, giveaways, and a comedy show with popular performers from Mexico. Mother of the Year was also selected near the show’s end, with the prestigious recognition going to Mrs. Patricia Marin.

The SPTC hosted a dinner on the field for the special guests. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez greeted the mothers and lauded them, highlighting the maternal figure’s importance in every home. Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo kept the fun going all evening, interacting with cheerful attendees, who played fun games, participated in raffles, and won fabulous prizes throughout the program.

The program also included San Pedro Dance Academy performances and island singer Chelsea Castro. International performers (comedy) from Chetumal, Mexico, including a mariachi band, delighted the crowd.

Later in the evening, it was time to select the Mother of the Year. Volunteers gathered the names of all the present mothers aged 60 and over, placed their names in a box, and shuffled them properly. One name was drawn and taking the title of Mother of the Year was Patricia Marin. Mayor Nuñez, along with Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso and Miss San Pedro Grace Brown, congratulated Marin and presented her with a bouquet.

Following the selection of a new Mothe of the year, the fun continued with a concert by Super Furia Band. The island mothers flocked in front of the stage and danced the evening away.

Attendees thanked the SPTC for organizing an event to honor the island mums.



Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS