Another San Pedro Mother’s Day celebration to remember

On Saturday, May 11th, the annual Mother’s Day Extravaganza, a unique celebration in San Pedro Town, was held at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena. Hundreds of mothers gathered to enjoy various activities, including a lively karaoke competition, captivating local and international performances, and exciting giveaways.

The event, a true community occasion, kicked off shortly after 7PM with Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and his Councillors warmly welcoming the mothers. Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon also welcomed the guests as they were escorted to their designated seating areas. The community spirit was further evident as volunteers, and San Pedro Town Council staff ensured the mothers were well-fed with a delicious turkey dinner and well-looked after throughout the event.

Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez attended the evening with his wife and visited each table to acknowledge the mothers. Perez wished each of them a joyful time and joined them as the show started.

Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo opened the program with the first-ever Mother’s Day karaoke competition. Five contestants took turns singing some of the best hits in Spanish music. They interpreted songs from famous singers such as Alejandra Guzman, the late Jenny Rivera, and Marisela. At the end of the competition, with the audience’s assistance, the top prize of this year’s Mother’s Day karaoke went to Lauretty Zuniga. In second place was Virginia Melendez, followed by Noemi Varela in third place.

During the lively intermissions, the San Pedro High School dance groups took the stage, showcasing their talent and adding to the festive atmosphere. Badillo also hosted a series of interactive games, keeping the moms entertained and engaged. The excitement continued as many walked away with fabulous prizes, including a lucky winner who scored a 32″ HD Smart TV set in an online raffle by the Honourable Perez. The winner, Conchita Isabel Ayuso, was overjoyed as she and her daughter received the prize.

This year, the traditional celebration also honored three mothers who underwent a makeover session. Debbie Graniel, Vanessa Guerrero, and Martha Pacheco-Sanchez were the makeover winners.

Afterward, Mayor Wally Nuñez thanked all the mothers at the event and wished everyone a happy Mother’s Day. He characterized mothers as unsung heroes and stated that they are the foundations of every successful home. With those kind remarks, he was joined on stage by Councilors Adaly Ayuso and Dianeli Aranda to present the new Mother of the Year, Irma Calderon. 2023 Mother of the Year Isabel Salazar was honored to sash Calderon, who was accompanied by her granddaughter, current Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon.

The celebration continued with the main event of the evening: Mexican comedian and actor Felipe Silva from Merida, Yucatan, who gives life to the fun character of Tia Chayo. With an exhilarating performance highlighting the admiration and struggles of women, the show had the island mothers laughing from start to finish. After the entertaining performance, Tia Chayo hosted a greet-and-meet session where many of her San Pedro fans took pictures with the comedian.

The festivities continued until the early hours of Sunday, May 12th, with live performances by Ambergris Vybes Band.