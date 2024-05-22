SPTC hosts Family Fun Day 2024

On Sunday, May 19th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) held a community family fun day at Boca Del Rio Park. The event started shortly after 11PM and ended at 4PM. Several island families attended, and the day was filled with fun activities, performances, music, games, and prizes.

The event was organized by Councilor Dianeli Aranda, highlighting the importance of spending quality time with family and creating memories that will last a lifetime. This year’s Family Day was celebrated under the theme, “Family is where life begins, and love never ends.” With the day officially opening, the fun began with parents and children participating in relay races, sack races, tug of war, hot potato, dancing competitions, and many other fun games. Prizes and tokens were awarded to participants and winners at the end of each competition.

Family Day extended to the beach, where kids played and swam in the sea. Some children played on the beach with large pool floats, while others had fun on the slide. There was also a variety of food and drinks for sale by the beach while adults danced to lively music by DJ Debbie.

As the event drew to a close, Councilor Aranda took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their invaluable support and active participation. She and the SPTC were filled with joy seeing the families come together to enjoy the event. Under her Women, Youth, and Children Affairs Portfolio, Aranda emphasized that these events are a testament to the community’s strength and unity and will continue to benefit island families, promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

The SPTC extends its sincere appreciation to all the families who made this year’s event a resounding success. They also urge the community to participate actively on such occasions, emphasizing the importance of family bonding and community engagement in fostering a healthy environment, especially for our children.