Councilor Dianeli Aranda’s Foodbank Program Continues

The San Pedro Town Council Foodbank Program was initiated in November 2021 and spearheaded by Councilor Dianeli Aranda, who holds the portfolio of Women, Youth, and Children. The program continues to provide essential foot pantry items to families in need. With the new year, Aranda shared that applications are accepted at her office for those needing assistance. This program focuses on assisting deserving parents, elders, and families whose breadwinners are unemployed or going through hard times.

The Foodbank Program is self-sustainable by charging qualified families a reduced and affordable fee. It assists them in purchasing a food bag worth BZ$40 for the sum of BZ$25. The bags contain basic items such as beans, rice, bread, cereals, and, in some cases, meats and additional non-perishable items. According to Councilor Aranda, “We acknowledge the recent increase in the cost of basic goods. Our goal is to provide customized packages based on the applicant’s needs. The funds collected will be re-invested to keep the program going.”

They are currently working with three stores: Walk Mart, Caye Mart, and the Village Market, where residents can donate goods, and then Aranda shares what is contributed among standard bags.

To apply for the program, participants can complete the online form (https://sanpedrotowncouncil.org/sptc-foodbank) or stop by in person at Aranda’s office (Women, Youths, and Children Affairs) located inside the Island Galleria Building on the corner of Coconut Drive and Tarpon Street for an application form, or by calling 635-3411. The office is open from Monday to Friday, 10AM to 11:30AM and 1:30PM to 4PM. Applicants must provide evidence of financial need to qualify. They will be notified if selected for the program based on such information.

Aranda hopes to receive the support needed for a successful initiative. While the project intends to be sustainable, the program welcomes donations from organizations or individuals willing and able to help/donate. Donations can be made by contacting Councilor Aranda at [email protected] or by calling 226-2198.