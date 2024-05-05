MoHW Receives Million-Dollar Equipment Donation from Belizean Diaspora

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – May 1, 2024 – The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MoHW) received a donation of US$1.8 million worth of hospital equipment through the collaboration of Edward and Patricia Lord, generous donors from the Belizean diaspora, Build Belize Inc. and the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. This substantial donation will be instrumental in improving Belize’s healthcare infrastructure.

The donated equipment, including medical and birthing beds, defibrillators, patient monitors, infusion pumps, and vital sign monitors, will be distributed across the country.

In his remarks, Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness, said “Today, we mark a new chapter in our healthcare narrative, one that speaks of progress, partnership, and the promise of a healthier future for all Belizeans. We embrace this generous gift, knowing that it will touch many lives and elevate the standard of care that we can provide.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is proud to have played a pivotal role in facilitating the logistics and shipping of the donation, ensuring its transition from a generous offer to a tangible reality. The Ministry thanks all those in the diaspora who invested time, energy, and financial resources into this initiative.

Other speakers included Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Sandhya Murphy, Ambassador for Diaspora Relations, and Chair of Build Belize Inc.; Chandra Cansino, CEO of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority; and Edward Lord, donor.