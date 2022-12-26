Belizean Diaspora Contribute to Hurricane Lisa Relief Efforts

This week, the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations (MTDR), in conjunction with the Ministry of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, facilitated the distribution of hurricane relief supplies that were received from several organizations and individuals in the diaspora with the help and coordination of Build Belize Inc. and No Child Hungry. These two organizations have generously organized the consolidation and shipment of much-needed supplies for Belize City residents who are still in need after the Hurricane Lisa.

Belizeans in the diaspora have contributed significantly to Hurricane Lisa relief efforts over the past several weeks and continue to coordinate additional donations from Belizeans living abroad. A total of four containers of supplies, valued at $1,000,000, have been received from the following organizations: two from Build Belize Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose purpose is to empower and improve the lives of Belizeans through health, education, and service; and two from No Child Hungry, a non-profit organization working to solve problems of hunger and poverty all over the world. Build Belize Inc. secured a substantial donation from Bread of Life Inc., an organization in Houston, Texas, whose mission is to serve those in vulnerable communities.

Raymond Gongora, Vice Chairman of Build Belize Inc., stated, “November 2, 2022, Hurricane Lisa whapped Belize! Love, patriotism, and passion made the Belize diaspora put its axle in drive. Moved by the many people who lost their homes as well as those in need of clothing and supplies, Build Belize Inc. garnered the support of the various Belize associations in the diaspora and many other Belizeans and friends of Belize and collected an abundance of supplies and over US$10,000. The funds will be used to purchase building supplies and assist in putting people back into their homes.”

Relief supplies include clothing, toiletries, hygiene kits, canned goods, household items, toys, food, school supplies, crutches, and wheelchairs. The MTDR Diaspora Relations Unit along with Build Belize Inc. and the Ministry of Human Development have been distributing these supplies to residents within Belize City who were most affected by Hurricane Lisa. Along with Sandhya Murphy, Ambassador for Diaspora Relations, some members of the diaspora have decided to visit Belize to assist with the distributions. They are Mr. Raymond Gongora, Ms. Gilda Swasey, Ms. Jameli Bedran, Mr. John Marsden, Ms. Grace Pate, Dr. Earl Gabb, Ms. Stacy Gabb and Mr. Andrew Fraser.

The MTDR, on behalf of the Government of Belize, expresses its sincere appreciation to all individuals and organizations in the Belizean diaspora who have come together to assist in these challenging times.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS