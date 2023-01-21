Belize Receives Donation of Building Supplies for Hurricane Lisa Relief from Panama

On January 19, 2023, Belize received a donation of zinc from the Embassy of the Republic of Panama that will be used in the rebuilding efforts to assist persons impacted by Hurricane Lisa.

Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, officially received the donation from H.E. Martha Irene Boza, Panama’s ambassador to Belize. Colonel (Ret’d) Shelton De Four, National Emergency Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Organization, was also present for the handing over.

In her remarks, CEO Mai said, “The donation of the zinc will assist in rebuilding efforts of those most impacted by the storm. Home repairs and reconstruction efforts continue; and as indicated by Prime Minister Briceño, the plan of the Government of Belize supports the rebuilding of structures with material that can withstand hurricane-force winds.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration continues to engage with its bilateral and multilateral partners to secure relief support. The Government of Belize expresses gratitude to the people and Government of the Republic of Panama for their generous donation and commitment to the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

