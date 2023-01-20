Belize Receives Hurricane Lisa Relief Funds from the Republic of Lithuania

As part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration to engage with its bilateral and multilateral partners in securing Hurricane Lisa relief, Belize received a cheque for the equivalent of 20,000 Euros from the people and Government of Lithuania on January 19, 2023.

The cheque was officially handed over to Ambassador Amalia Mai, CEO in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, by Mr. Carlos Perera, the Republic of Lithuania’s Honorary Consul to Belize. Colonel (Ret’d) Shelton De Four, National Emergency Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Organization, was also present for the handing over.

Ambassador Mai said that the donation is a “testament to the willingness of Lithuania to continue forging the partnership with Belize” and that Belize is “committed to this process and will continue to meaningfully engage on a bilateral level.”

The Government of Belize expresses gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of Lithuania for this sincere gesture of kindness and commitment to the development of a strong bilateral partnership between both countries.

