Belize Receives Hurricane Lisa Relief Items from the Taiwanese Business Community

Belmopan, August 28, 2023.

Belize received a significant donation of supplies pledged by the Taiwanese business community to support Hurricane Lisa relief efforts.

Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Lisa in November 2022, the Embassy of Belize in the Republic of China (Taiwan) initiated the “We are Family: Help for Belize” fundraiser. The campaign mobilized support from 32 donors among Taiwan’s business community and private sector. The donation includes US$10,000 from St. Dominic Catholic High School and a container of essential supplies, including clothing, medical supplies, food, laptops and tablets. These contributions complement the prompt assistance rendered by the Government of Taiwan in the wake of Hurricane Lisa’s aftermath.

Reflecting on the initiative, H.E. Candice Pitts, Ambassador of Belize in Taiwan, underlined the immediate activation of the fundraiser following Hurricane Lisa. She emphasized the strong response from Taiwan’s business community, reflecting the enduring 34-year friendship between Belize and Taiwan.

Integral to the fundraiser’s success were Taiwanese businesses, Happy Home World Alliance International Taiwan and the Industry Development Association, which leveraged their connections to facilitate donations.

During the handing over ceremony, Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, and H.E. Lily Li-Wen Hsu, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Belize, formally handed over the items to Mr. Daniel Mendez, National Emergency Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

NEMO will oversee the distribution of these items to the communities still rebuilding after the impact of Hurricane Lisa.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS