Friday, May 17, 2024
Religious

The “Israel United in Christ” group is a growing concern to churchgoers

Share

On Thursday, April 9th, around 9:30 am, an incident occurred at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church when a group of members from the Israel United in Christ disrupted a school mass in the church. Their disrespectful and insulting behavior alarmed many in the church and within the community. The occurrence is rare in Belize, a country known for religious freedom and peaceful coexistence among many denominations.
The individuals represent the black Hebrew Israelite group “Israel United in Christ.” According to the USA-based civil rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center, the group “believes that white people are “the devil,” Jews are “fake Jews,” and members of the LGBT community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) are “sinners.” Research also indicates that the organization believes that the lost twelve tribes of Israel, or “Levi,” consist of what they call “Negros, Hispanics, and Native Americans.” They claim that Jesus is “Black.” Their motto is “Negros, Hispanics, and Native Americans, you are the children of Israel, we made God angry, and he put us into slavery; it’s time to come back to God.” The group aims to divide people based on skin color and ethnicity, particularly those with black skin, Hispanics, and Native Americans. The Israel United in Christ headquarters are located in Brooklyn, New York, USA, and a group was established in Belize City, Belize, in 2003. They are now attempting to spread their beliefs to Ambergris Caye by establishing a foothold here.
The San Pedro Sun contacted Father Eduardo Montemayor of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church, who stated that the Catholic Church views the group as spreading a malicious message. “Jesus does not focus on skin color but on uniting all people through him,” said Father Montemayor.
Several concerned residents on the island raised issues not about the group’s beliefs but their radical behavior, causing disturbances in public areas. Since these incidents, the group has been seen around the church. The matter has been reported to the San Pedro Police Department for harassment. As the church is close to Central Park, the police advise the public to stay vigilant and report any disturbances, as the group is reportedly still in the area.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun