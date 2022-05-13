Government Ministers Meet with Religious Leaders

On May 10, 2022, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs, held extensive discussions with representatives from the Council of Churches, National Evangelical Association of Belize (NEAB) and the Belize Evangelical Association of Churches (BEAC).
Discussions focused on forging inclusive and productive ties with the church as a critical partner in good governance and effective reform. Also present at the meeting was Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, who provided clarification on the Married Persons (Protection) Act and the Senior Courts Bill. It was decided that the bills will be sent to those present, and they will be given time to review and provide input.
Participating in the constructive session were leaders from various churches including the Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Queen St. Baptist, Assemblies of God, Life Church Belize, Gospel Chapel, Toledo Faith Outreach Christian Center and Jubilee Ministries.
The next meeting will be scheduled for August.
