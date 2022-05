Government Ministers Meet with Religious Leaders

Discussions focused on forging inclusive and productive ties with the church as a critical partner in good governance and effective reform. Also present at the meeting was Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, who provided clarification on the Married Persons (Protection) Act and the Senior Courts Bill. It was decided that the bills will be sent to those present, and they will be given time to review and provide input.

