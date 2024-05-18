Health and Nutrition Fair held at San Pedro High School

On Thursday, May 16th, a Health Nutrition Fair was held at the Angel Nunez Auditorium from 9AM through 1PM. Students learned and interacted in booths about healthy habits, food nutrition, and physical activities. The fair was a collaborative effort spearheaded by Robyn Daly Faber from the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the San Pedro High School (SPHS). This joint initiative underscores a shared commitment to promoting health and nutrition among our students.

The event commenced with an opening ceremony led by SPHS principal Emil Vasquez, who warmly welcomed the students and participants. Dr. Golda Mejia, the primary care coordinator at the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), shared a few positive remarks, followed by a speech from councilor Marina Kay, emphasizing the importance of health and nutrition in our daily lives.

Faber shared details of the event with The SPSun. “We are here today … covering different booths on healthy habits, food nutrition, and physical activities as the government approved a gradual reduction on sugar-free drinks and foods for the students as well today. This event focuses on different healthy habits that the students can practice. And it is an initiative that the government has approved. The motto of this event is “Healthy habits, healthy schools, healthy Belize.” Its purpose is to focus on the daily healthy habits students should practice, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on their health and well-being.”

Faber further commented, “The SPHS is one of the schools that was agreed to work with in the Cayes since we have this activity running countrywide. Its focus is to educate the public and students on healthy routines. We would like to cordially invite other schools from the island to come out and join us so that we can all better understand healthy habits and adapt to them.”

The fair featured a variety of booths, including stalls from subagencies of the MOHW, such as the Health Education and Community Participation Bureau (HECOPAB). They provided general information on hygiene, pink eye, blood pressure, and weight checks. The National Drug Abuse Control Council (NDACC) also had a booth highlighting the adverse effects of drug and alcohol abuse. Other booths covered topics such as “Mental Health,” providing an overview of common mental health disorders in Belize and explaining the risks and challenges faced by children and adolescents. A Nutrition booth also showcased healthy foods and emphasized the importance of avoiding sugary drinks. UNICEF and the Youth Department had booths where participants could sign up for reports and answer survey questions. OCEANA also had a booth emphasizing the importance of preserving aquatic systems and protecting the ocean.

Throughout the event, students were not just educated, but inspired to choose healthy foods and drinks, emphasizing the importance of reducing unhealthy eating and adopting healthy habits. Organizers would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in the fair, as their presence and enthusiasm made the event a success. They also encourage island residents to choose a healthy lifestyle, as every small step towards health and nutrition counts.