Washington University of Health and Science hosts Medical Fair in San Pedro

A team from the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS) provided free medical health screenings at the San Pedro Central Park on Saturday, March 16th. Fair organizers partnered with the Belize Diabetes Association and the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, offering residents complimentary medical services such as diabetes screening, blood pressure, Malaria testing, HIV testing, and Body Mass Index. Emergency response services were also available throughout the event.
The health mobile clinic was open from 9AM to 5PM, and many residents took advantage of the free services. Residents are always encouraged to take advantage of these activities to benefit community health. Unlike visiting a public health clinic where there are often long lines, getting screenings done at these mobile health fairs is quick and convenient.
The team from the university conducting the health fair said several people were screened for Malaria, although Belize was declared free of the disease in 2023. Malaria is a mosquito-borne deadly disease caused by a parasite. The testing at the health fair for the disease all turned up negative, to everyone’s relief. Other tests offered at the fair included glucose tests and blood pressure screening. Everyone also received advice and helpful tips on how to stay healthier.

The event also included a section with dentistry services provided by polyclinic personnel. The fair included a booth on first aid kits, providing lessons on basic emergency response. General health consultations were available for those needing this service.
The medical team and students at WUHS thanked everyone who attended the health fair and acknowledged all the volunteers and sponsors for contributing to its organization.
The medical school reminds residents to stay tuned for upcoming community programs, which aim to reach as many people as possible in San Pedro and provide them with these important complementary health services.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

