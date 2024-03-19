San Pedro Community Blood Drive team collects 17 pints

On Saturday, March 16th, a blood drive was held at the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS) facilities, located south of downtown San Pedro. The San Pedro Community Blood Drive team organized the event and received a very positive response. Seventeen pints were collected, benefiting the island community and the country.

The blood drive started at 8AM and lasted until 2:30PM. Throughout the day, donors steadily arrived at WUHS. While some could not donate, others were in perfect condition to do so. Many young adults donated, understanding the importance of giving blood.

One of the organizers explained that blood drives are crucial because a healthy blood supply is needed to save lives during emergencies. The blood collected is stored at the Blood Bank in Belize City and is available to anyone needing a transfusion. One pint of blood can save up to three people. The organizers noted that the number of donors has decreased over the past years. Therefore, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive team is reaching out to the community to raise awareness about the importance of blood collection, which can assist a patient urgently needing a blood transfusion. They highlighted that if proper donors are not identified, someone could die. Thus, it is important to donate whenever there is a blood drive.

The next blood drive will be held within the next three months. The organizing team advises potential donors to get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep when preparing to donate blood. Blood donors are also recommended to eat a meal high in iron and drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating.



The San Pedro Community Blood Drive team thanked everyone who came out to donate. They also expressed gratitude to all the volunteers and sponsors who contributed to the event’s success. The sponsors include Bees Belize Rental, Bowen and Bowen, Elvi’s Kitchen, Estell’s, San Pedro Lion’s Club, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio and TV, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, San Pedro Town Council, Seven Seas Hotel, Someplace South, and WUHS.

Ashty Dennison, Brenda Letendre, Marina Kay, and Phillip Ramsey also commended the coordinating team. Special thanks also went to The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Volunteers: Drew, Princessa Erickson, Emmerson Michael, and the Belize National Blood Transfusion Service Team, consisting of Marieli Cob, Adrian Martinez, Shafray Trapp, and Alma Trejo.

For any blood emergency, text 615-4300 with the name of the person in need of blood, blood type, amount, and the name of the medical center where the patient is located.