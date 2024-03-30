Saturday, March 30, 2024
Island Donors Squad advances blood collection on Ambergris Caye in Belize

Press Release – March 25, 2024 – Ambitious goals for increasing blood collection on Ambergris Caye have been established by the newly formed coalition of the Island Donors Squad (IDS) on Ambergris Caye. Tacogirl, Laurie Norton, is bringing her ten years’ experience in island blood drives to team with Ambergris Hope Hospital and The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye to establish the foundation of IDS. Working closely with Belize National Blood Transfusion Services (BNBTS), the goal is to increase blood collection and related services on the island and beyond.
The Inaugural Blood Drive scheduled for 8:30 am – 2:30pm on Saturday, April 6th will kick off the IDS’ monumental initiative:
• Organizing blood drives to be held every two months at Ambergris Hope Hospital. • Establishing streamlined practices to mobilize emergency Blood Drives.
• Formation and education of a volunteer youth squad.
• Helping other districts increase their donor population.
• Raising of funds for necessary equipment to advance Blood Collection in Belize.
2023 statistics reflect a 12% voluntary donor base in Belize. With your help, IDS is committed to helping raise it to 25%!
Support is needed in these critical areas:
• Financial Contributions
• Adult and Youth Volunteers
• Donors, donors, donors!
To qualify as a donor you must:
• Be between the ages of 18 and 65.
• Have no tattoos or piercings in the last year.
• Have no allergies to medicines.
• More (to be screened in appointment scheduling).
To schedule an appointment time (strongly encouraged), please visit Island Donors Squad Facebook page and send your preferred time via Facebook messenger before 9 pm April 5th. Qualified walk-ins are welcome! Donors Please be mindful to abstain from alcohol and smoking the night before.
Help is also needed from volunteers. Please let us know your skills and availability.
Join the Island Donors Squad. Make a difference by Strengthening Blood Collection in Belize!

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

