Island Donors Squad advances blood collection on Ambergris Caye in Belize

Press Release – March 25, 2024 – Ambitious goals for increasing blood collection on Ambergris Caye have been established by the newly formed coalition of the Island Donors Squad (IDS) on Ambergris Caye. Tacogirl, Laurie Norton, is bringing her ten years’ experience in island blood drives to team with Ambergris Hope Hospital and The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye to establish the foundation of IDS. Working closely with Belize National Blood Transfusion Services (BNBTS), the goal is to increase blood collection and related services on the island and beyond.

The Inaugural Blood Drive scheduled for 8:30 am – 2:30pm on Saturday, April 6th will kick off the IDS’ monumental initiative:

• Organizing blood drives to be held every two months at Ambergris Hope Hospital. • Establishing streamlined practices to mobilize emergency Blood Drives.

• Formation and education of a volunteer youth squad.

• Helping other districts increase their donor population.

• Raising of funds for necessary equipment to advance Blood Collection in Belize.

2023 statistics reflect a 12% voluntary donor base in Belize. With your help, IDS is committed to helping raise it to 25%!

Support is needed in these critical areas:

• Financial Contributions

• Adult and Youth Volunteers

• Donors, donors, donors!

To qualify as a donor you must:

• Be between the ages of 18 and 65.

• Have no tattoos or piercings in the last year.

• Have no allergies to medicines.

• More (to be screened in appointment scheduling).

To schedule an appointment time (strongly encouraged), please visit Island Donors Squad Facebook page and send your preferred time via Facebook messenger before 9 pm April 5th. Qualified walk-ins are welcome! Donors Please be mindful to abstain from alcohol and smoking the night before.

Help is also needed from volunteers. Please let us know your skills and availability.

Join the Island Donors Squad. Make a difference by Strengthening Blood Collection in Belize!