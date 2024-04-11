Island Donors Squad holds first Blood Drive

On Saturday, April 6th, the newly formed coalition Island Donors Squad (IDS) held its inaugural blood drive at the Ambergris Hope Hospital in downtown San Pedro. Island resident Tacogirl Laurie Norton, who has ten years of experience in helping to organize blood drives, spearheaded the event. The goal was to increase blood collection in San Pedro, and the drive was a success, collecting 11 pints of blood.

During the event, the Island Youth Squad, a new group created by IDS, held a dollar drive and collected $500 that will go to community-related relief. Additionally, Emergency Medical Technician Abner Bacab and his company, Island Emergency Services, donated medical supplies to the community group during the event.

Plans were discussed to expand the campaign on Ambergris Caye through an educational approach led by community health worker Martha Rosado. The team also developed a list of persons with the rare blood type O Negative. Two pints of replacement blood were allocated, and two others were in the process of allocation. Both cases were medical emergencies.

IDS was contacted for blood supply assistance for a Corozal District case, and they have also been asked to organize a blood drive in the southern community of Placencia in the Stann Creek District.

IDS aims to serve the community and provide assistance when people need blood. They appeal to islanders to support the blood drives to guarantee further that blood is available at the blood bank. The next blood drive will take place sometime in June.

IDS thanked everyone who showed up and commended the 11 islanders who were able to donate a pint of blood. A BIG thank you goes out to the San Pedro High School students Abner Balab, Rochelle Acosta, Jasmine Euceda, Jatziris Juarez, and Estrella Roano. They also thanked Drive Day Aftercare, Belize Chocolate, Caye Coffee Roasting Company LTD, Squad Bakers, Gloria Affigne, Glen Sharer-Clouatre Island Rosemary, Brooklyn Brothers Bagel Shop, Caribbean Villas Hotel, Caye to the Heart, La Divina Providencia, Pupuseria El Salvadoreño, Rocks Golf Cart Rentals, Tropicana Golf Cart Rentals, the Belize National Blood Transfusion Services personnel, Sandbar Beachfront Restaurant and Hostel, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, The Village Supermarket, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nunez, Miguel Perez and the San Pedro Town Council staff. Other IDS volunteers include Pam Ridge Sabet, Dominic Hardman, Kay Joy Hardiman, Carol Taylor, Deborah Stacy, Michelle Sauer-Ward, Pete Davis, Susan Danner Fenske, Tacogirl and Felecia Fischell.