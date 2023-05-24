Mobile health clinic includes services from Cuban doctor brigade

A third mobile health clinic was held in the DFC subdivision on Saturday, May 20th, outside the parking area of the Ambergris Stadium. The services available included the presence of Cuban doctors along with volunteers and other island medical officials. Services offered included baby vaccines, pregnancy testing, flu shots, glucose and pressure testing, and HIV and Malaria testing. Complimentary doctor consultations offered an ear, nose, and throat specialist, an internist, a gynaecologist, and mental services.

The event, organized almost every month, is spearheaded by the San Pedro Town Council along with the office of the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the island Lions Club and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. As previous mobile clinics held in the San Mateo and San Pedrito subdivisions, this is to assist residents lacking adequate resources to access medical services. The activity also aims to bring essential medical services to the different neighborhood across the island. Some residents find traveling to medical facilities in downtown San Pedro like the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, challenging. Another advantage of mobile clinics is the accessibility to doctors and nurses.

Cuban brigade joins the campaign

Councilor Marina Kay, with the health portfolio, said DFC is considered one of the largest subdivisions on the island, and they expected to provide services to more people. A group of Cuban doctors based in Belize City joined the mobile clinic to join their efforts. “Our mobile health clinics have been growing, and we had much more to offer this time,” she said. Kay added that residents also had access to pap smear testing, and a paediatrician was on site.

Many residents from the DFC area took advantage of the services; however, given the size of the subdivision, a lot more people were expected. The next clinic is to take place next month at central park.

Other activities included a community clean-up which saw Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and his team help DFC get rid of a large amount of garbage.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS