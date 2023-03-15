Free health clinic in San Pedrito this weekend

A health fair complete with several medical services at no cost will be held on March 18th from 10AM to 3PM in the boulevard area of the San Pedrito subdivision.

The mobile health fair, organized through the collaborative efforts of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, San Pedro Town Council, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the San Pedro Lions Club, will offer various services. These include complimentary doctor consultations, baby vaccines, pregnancy testing, flu shots, and glucose and pressure testing. Other services also include HIV testing, Malaria testing, and emergency response will be available. The event will also feature a booth providing information on community police.

This is the second time mobile health clinics have been held in San Pedro Town. On February 18th, the community-geared event debuted in the San Mateo subdivision. The response was favorable, and its continuity in other subdivisions across San Pedro. At that first event, SPTC’s Councilors Ernesto Bardalez and Johnnia Duarte, Dianeli Aranda, and Marina Kay also engaged in a clean-up campaign to remove a large amount of rubbish from the streets with the assistance of their sanitation department and volunteers. Another clean-up is expected in San Pedrito during the health fair.

San Pedrito residents are encouraged to take advantage of these mobile clinics. The event aims to bring these vital services to their areas for better accessibility. The event also allows residents to share issues with the local authorities at the fair.

The mobile health clinics will continue across the island. Residents of the other subdivisions, such as San Pablo/San Marcos, DFC, Eiley, and Escalante, including the town core and Boca del Rio, can expect these health clinics in their areas.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS