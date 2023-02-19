Area Representative and SPTC host mobile health clinics, street rehabilitation, and clean-ups in San Mateo

On Saturday, February 18th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez hosted a mobile health clinic in the San Mateo area where residents received free medical services. Some residents also joined the SPTC clean-up campaign, while some new streets were opened and others rehabilitated. According to the local authorities, similar activities will also occur in other subdivisions across San Pedro Town.

The streets were renovated with white marl material to better address the conditions of some of the road networks in San Mateo. The terrible conditions of some of these streets make it almost impossible for residents to use during the rainy season. They welcomed the work on the roads during this time of no rain.

The Honourable Perez welcomed those attending the mobile health clinic from 9AM to noon. The services offered in partnership with the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II included complimentary doctor consultations, baby vaccines, pregnancy testing, COVID-19 vaccines, and flu shots. Other services included emergency response, free HIV testing, Malaria, glucose testing, and blood pressure checks. Many residents took advantage of the services and were thankful for them. They hope these types of activities are more often.

While the street works and mobile health clinic occurred, Councillors Ernesto Bardalez and Johnnia Duarte led a clean-up through some of the San Mateo neighborhood. Some residents joined the councillors and the SPTC sanitation department, helping free the targeted rubbish areas. The clean-up was successful, ridding some of the streets of loads of rubbish. The clean-up movement also encouraged residents of all subdivisions on the island to keep their areas and surroundings clean. The councillors say that clean neighborhoods make for more beautiful and healthy communities.

The Honourable Perez and the SPTC thanked everyone who attended the health fair and clean-up campaign. They thanked all the volunteers as well. They asked residents of other subdivisions to stay tuned when the next mobile health clinic and clean-ups are coming to their area.

