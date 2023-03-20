Health mobile fair brings essential services to San Pedrito

On Saturday, March 18th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and San Pedro Lions Club hosted a mobile health clinic in the San Pedrito area where residents received free medical services. These included complimentary doctor consultations, baby vaccines, pregnancy testing, flu shots, and glucose and pressure testing. Other services included HIV testing, Malaria testing, and emergency response was also available.

The heal fair, from 9AM to 3PM, saw many residents taking advantage of the free services. They hope these types of activities are more often as many residents lack access to resources for medical services. A couple of the recipients shared that although Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II is open to the public, the facility becomes overwhelmed from time to time. This detail, according to them, can delay doctor and nurse services. They say it’s not their fault as they understand the lack of resources and manpower. Thus, taking the services to the communities greatly benefits those needing prompt service because of limited time.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said this is a commitment from his team to assist islanders from the surrounding subdivisions in accessing these essential services. He added that the health campaign would continue across town, and the next subdivision they are looking to bring the services to is DFC. They invite all residents to continue taking advantage of these events that are geared for their own benefit.

Honourable Andre Perez, the SPTC, and all those involved in these programs thanked everyone who attended the health fair. They thanked all the volunteers as well. They asked residents of other subdivisions to stay tuned on upcoming community programs.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS