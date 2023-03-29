Belize Receives COVID-19 Vaccines from the Netherlands

Last week, the Ministry of Health & Wellness received a donation of Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 from the people and Government of the Netherlands.

The donation was delivered by Ms. Vanessa Retreage, Belize’s Honorary Consul to the Netherlands, to Dr. Melissa Diaz, Director of Public Health & Wellness, at the Philip Goldson International Airport.

The ministry extends appreciation for the vaccines, which form part of its COVID-19 response. The public is reminded that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 reduces the risk of developing complications and hospitalization if contracted. Persons are also encouraged to take a booster if eligible to do so.

For more information on the availability of vaccines, please visit your nearest health center.

