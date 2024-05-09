Thursday, May 9, 2024
Health

Mobile Health Clinic serves residents in northern Ambergris Caye

To promote healthy lifestyles on the island, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the San Pedro Town Council, and partners organized a Mobile Health Clinic on Saturday, May 4th, in northern Ambergris Caye. Held ten miles north of San Pedro Town, residents in the area received information on leading a healthy lifestyle, wellness screenings and evaluations, and free consultations with medical specialists.
The mobile health clinic started its operations from 8AM to 3PM. Several booths offered attendees pamphlets from organizations such as the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Rickilee Response and Rescue team, the San Pedro Lions Club, and even the San Pedro Police Formation. There were also fun activities for children.

According to Perez and Councilor Marina Kay, around 150 persons attended the health clinic. Some 85 (adults and children) receive medical services. These included dental health education, glucose and pressure checks, and family planning. There were also vaccines for babies available. The Mobile Health Clinic also offered doctor consultations, pharmacy services, and information about public health and vector diseases. Other services provided included Human Immunodeficiency Virus or HIV tests and Malaria tests.

The Mobile Health Clinic is a project started by Perez in 2023. The clinic has been held in several different areas of Ambergris Caye and in Caye Caulker Village to promote accessibility of medical services to all community members. The residents of northern Ambergris Caye were happy about this activity and thanked the organizers for bringing these vital services to their community.
Organizers plan to continue this initiative and invite other stakeholders to participate and contribute to this community project. The ultimate purpose is to continue promoting a positive lifestyle and encourage islanders to know their health status. Anyone needing more information on the Mobile Health Clinic initiative or contributing to this project can call 613-0787.

