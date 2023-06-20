Mobile Health Clinic with Cuban doctor brigade returns to San Pedro

Over the past months, mobile health clinics have been held across San Pedro Town, bringing vital services to residents in different subdivisions. The latest health clinic occurred on Saturday, June 17, at central park and included Cuban doctors in attendance. Besides the usual basic health services, the mobile clinic had specialists focusing on specific health issues.

The Cuban doctors, assisted by volunteers and Belizean health officers, brought in an ear, nose, and throat specialist and an internist, gynecologist, pediatrician, and orthopedic. General medicine services were also made available to those in attendance. These specialized services were offered at the grounds of the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School.

Other services usually offered included baby vaccines, pregnancy testing, flu shots, glucose tests, blood pressure testing, HIV testing, and Malaria testing. There were also booths with information on dentistry, community police, and emergency response services.

This is the fourth mobile clinic organized by the San Pedro Town Council in conjunction with the office of the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the San Pedro Lions Club, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Many attending took advantage of the services to check their health status. A few shared that it is a good initiative as the service is fast and reliable. They highlighted that one of the best things is the accessibility to the specialists without waiting in line for hours before being tended to.

The doctors contributing to these mobile clinics have noted the different health issues affecting islanders. According to Area Representative Perez, diabetes is one of the leading health problems detected in patients. As such, islanders are encouraged to take their health seriously, eat well, exercise, and do medical checkups every year or whenever needed.

Previous mobile clinics in San Pedro have been held in San Mateo, San Pedrito, and DFC subdivisions. The next mobile clinic will be held in Caye Caulker on July 1, 2023, from 10AM to 3PM at the Caye Caulker Health Center.

