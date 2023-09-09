MOHW Receives Medical Supplies Donation

In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations, the Straughan & Sigler Foundation, Belize Chinese Association and Build Belize Inc. donated medical supplies and equipment to the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW).

This collaborative effort is anticipated to significantly enhance the quality of healthcare in Belize. The donation, valued at over BZ$100,000, will be distributed to health facilities throughout the country.

Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of MOHW and Dr. Melissa Diaz, Director of Public Health and Wellness in the MOHW were present at the handing-over ceremony. Other attendees included Dr. Robert T Sigler, Chairman of Sigler Foundation; Mr. Robert M. Sigler, Chief Executive Officer of Sigler Foundation; Mr. Johnston Ou, President of the Belize Chinese Association; Mrs. Sandhya Murphy, Ambassador for Diaspora Relations and Build Belize Inc. Chair; Mrs. Sandra Hall, Build Belize Inc. representative, and a host of other supporters. Mr. Micheal Straughan commented virtually “The Straughan and Sigler Foundation aims to continue providing the community with medical assistance and I encourage others to give back to Belize”.

The collaboration between these companies and the MOHW is a testament to their dedication of serving a community. Build Belize Inc. remains committed to working with the diaspora to bring other meaningful donations to Belize.

