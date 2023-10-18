Ministry of Health & Wellness Advises on Falsified Tylenol

The Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) advises the public that falsified Tylenol has been discovered at various supermarkets across the country.

The MOHW started an investigation and removal of all products found countrywide. The falsified product identified bears batch number GS13790 with an expiration date of 03/24. The public is advised to become familiar with the presentation of this medication.

The ministry recommends the following:

Avoid purchasing and consuming this falsified medicine to safeguard your health.

Obtain medications only from distributors or health facilities with valid licenses from the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

The MOHW requests the cooperation of all merchants and wholesalers who currently have this medication in stock. Please contact the ministry to arrange removal.

If you know someone who may be using or is in possession of this medication, inform them of this advisory and call 822-2325/ 828-6721 or send an email to [email protected].

