MOHW Observes World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day, celebrated annually on October 10, serves as a global platform to raise awareness and mobilize support for mental issues around the globe. This day allows all stakeholders to create awareness of the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness.

Mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background. However, stigma and discrimination remain formidable barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help, receiving adequate care, and living fulfilling lives. These obstacles contribute to the continued suffering of millions of people around the world.

This year’s theme, “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right,” highlights the importance of treating mental health with the same reverence and urgency as other human rights issues. Everyone should receive quality mental health care, with their human rights and well-being respected. Every person with a mental difficulty has:

• The right to be protected from known harms to mental health. This universal right applies to the entire population, especially the vulnerable, including children, minorities, and displaced people.

• The right to access quality and affordable care when struggling with their mental health.

• The right to freedom and dignity, including the right of choice.