MOHW Observes World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day, celebrated annually on October 10, serves as a global platform to raise awareness and mobilize support for mental issues around the globe. This day allows all stakeholders to create awareness of the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness.
Mental health challenges can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socioeconomic background. However, stigma and discrimination remain formidable barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help, receiving adequate care, and living fulfilling lives. These obstacles contribute to the continued suffering of millions of people around the world.
This year’s theme, “Mental Health is a Universal Human Right,” highlights the importance of treating mental health with the same reverence and urgency as other human rights issues. Everyone should receive quality mental health care, with their human rights and well-being respected. Every person with a mental difficulty has:
• The right to be protected from known harms to mental health. This universal right applies to the entire population, especially the vulnerable, including children, minorities, and displaced people.
• The right to access quality and affordable care when struggling with their mental health.
• The right to freedom and dignity, including the right of choice.
The Ministry of Health & Wellness
(MOHW) urges the public to unite in recognizing mental health as a universal human right. By raising awareness, eliminating stigma, and advocating for policy changes, mental health services and support can be available to all individuals.
The public is invited to participate in World Mental Health Day activities in their area, which will include the launch of the National Mental Health Policy, National Sports Day, health fairs, educational sessions, and media rounds.
Persons needing mental health services are advised to visit their nearest medical facility or talk to their primary care provider to schedule an appointment.
Visit the link below for more information on contacting all MOHW clinics countrywide.
