The task of addressing island street conditions

The San Pedro Town Council has started 2023 with its campaign to address the street conditions across the subdivisions. Many of the unpaved streets in subdivisions like DFC, Escalante, San Pedrito, San Juan, San Marcos, and San Mateo, to name a few, remain in poor condition. The SPTC say they will start getting more material to continue the work and repair as many streets as possible.

As per Councilor Ernesto Bardalez, one of the recent delays is the unpredictable weather. The recent rains due to cold fronts have affected the schedule of street repairs. While more material for continuing the rehabilitation will become available over the next few days or weeks, some streets will be graded, including roads in the Escalante subdivision and the beach street by Boca del Rio area.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez has previously acknowledged the issue with deplorable streets. He noted that his administration has spent a good deal of resources on street repairs and will continue to do so until the situation is adequately solved. “We are aware from day one that there is a great need for street maintenance, repair, and expansion,” said Mayor Nuñez. One of the main complaints from the affected residents is the lack of proper drainage. They believe this leads to flooded streets for days following rainfall. Residents and students are sometimes forced to walk through stagnant water on the roads.

One major project proposed from the first days of the current island administration is the paving and cementing of streets. The major infrastructural project aims to pave about nine miles starting at the Marina Drive area south of town, the port where all goods transported to San Pedro arrive and are unloaded. According to the Mayor, before the paving, a pilot project to test the type of materials involved will be used on Manta Ray Street running along the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. If the project results are positive, the paving and cementing of streets will commence across San Pedro.

