SPTC looking to outsource town garbage collection

Garbage collection has always been one of the main challenges for the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). Both past and current administrations have indicated that a large chunk of the town’s resources go to garbage collection, and the problem continues to grow. To provide efficient services for the island community and minimize the burden on the local authorities, the SPTC is considering outsourcing a professional trash removal company to take over keeping the island clean.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez stated that they inherited a sanitation department with bad equipment. He mentioned that of the four trash compactors, only two are working. “Last week, when we had a lot of complaints about garbage, we only had one trash compactor working,” said Nuñez. “So, our workers were working day and night.” This is one of the reasons why the mayor is considering hiring a separate company to run garbage collection operations.

He stated that operating the department is costly due to the equipment. “The parts to fix the vehicles are expensive, and ordering and repairing such parts is time-consuming,” said Nuñez. One topic the mayor did not discuss is that while the town council will be relieved from such responsibility, the residents could face higher fees depending on which waste management entity takes up the job.

Residents asked to observe the trash pick-up schedule

To better address the situation, the SPTC has set up a schedule to cover all the subdivisions and collect garbage weekly. Residents should note when trash is collected in their respective areas.

The current plan remains as follows:

Phase 1: Mondays and Thursdays

Bakka Town, San Pedrito Area, Marina Drive, San Pablo, and Eiley’s Subdivision

Phase 2: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Esmeralda Area, San Marcos, Escalante subdivision, and DFC Subdivision. This phase also covers the southern areas from Mosquito Coast to Boca Ciega and Las Brisas.

Phase 3: Tuesdays and Fridays

San Mateo Subdivision, North Main Road, San Cristobal, Fire Station Area, and San Juan subdivision. This phase covers the island’s north part, extending the garbage collection up to the Indigo Vocational rental condos.

Phase A: Every day

Downtown San Pedro, Boca del Rio, and South Main Road until Victoria House Beach Resort.

The town council continues to ask for the cooperation of residents to keep San Pedro clean and healthy. They remind of the fines, which start from $500 if anyone is caught littering in public areas or engaging in illegal dumping. Islanders are asked to do their part and show their civic pride by properly disposing of their waste.

The SPTC is always open to inquiries and suggestions and can be contacted at telephone number 226-2198 or visit their offices during regular working hours, Monday to Friday, 8AM-5PM, located on Barrier Reef Drive.

