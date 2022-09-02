San Pedro Town Council addresses complaints about garbage collection

Over the past weeks, San Pedro residents have been raising concerns about the garbage collection across the island. They claim garbage is not picked up promptly, causing inconveniences to their daily routines. To address the situation, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has set up a schedule to cover all the subdivisions and collect garbage on time every week. Residents are asked to take note of this schedule which will let them know which days rubbish will be picked up from their respective areas.

According to Operations Manager at the SPTC, Roberto Torriz, when he took on the job, the sanitation department was working long hours throughout the night trying to collect garbage from all the town’s subdivisions, including areas south and north of the island. As a result, a schedule divided into four phases was developed to accommodate each area of the town.

The schedule currently implemented includes:

Phase 1: Mondays and Thursdays

Bakka Town, San Pedrito Area, Marina Drive, San Pablo, and Eiley’s Subdivision

Phase 2: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Esmeralda Area, San Marcos, Escalante subdivision, and DFC Subdivision. This phase also covers the southern areas from Mosquito Coast to Boca Ciega and Las Brisas.

Phase 3: Tuesdays and Fridays

San Mateo Subdivision, North Main Road, San Cristobal, Fire Station Area, and San Juan subdivision. This phase covers the north part of the island extending the collection of garbage until the Indigo vocational rental condos.

Phase A: Every day

Downtown San Pedro, Boca del Rio, and South Main Road until Victoria House Beach Resort.

Torriz, accompanied by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, stated that they have been having issues with their equipment and garbage trucks. He said that from the four garbage compactors available, only two are currently on duty. The sanitation department is working to cope with the daily garbage collection in the different subdivisions. Torriz also added that the night team collects only household rubbish. While the day team takes care of industrial waste such as domestic appliances, construction materials, and tires, among others, from 6AM to 3PM.

Mayor Nuñez said there are plans to acquire additional vehicles for the sanitation department. He also asked residents to properly bag their garbage and take it out for pick up only on the days according to their respective schedules. The Mayor also asked residents to try separating the rubbish, like inorganic and organic, to place them in separate bags.

The SPTC asked residents to be patient as they are working as best as they can with the current resources to keep the island clean.

Penalties for littering and illegal dumping

A fine of $500 will be issued to anyone caught littering in public areas. While anyone caught engaging in illegal dumping will be fined the amount of $1,000. There will be several people authorized to issue these fines and not only SPTC personnel. Islanders are asked to do their part and help in keeping the island clean by properly disposing of their waste.

Anyone with questions about the schedules or anything related to the sanitation department can contact

the SPTC at telephone number 226-2198 or visit their offices during regular working hours, Monday to Friday, 8AM-5PM, located on Barrier Reef Drive.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS