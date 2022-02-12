MOHW Issues Caution to Unauthorized COVID-19 Testing Sites

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) that persons or entities not authorized by the ministry are providing COVID-19 test services to the public. The public is reminded that Statutory Instrument No. 15 of 2022 states that every person who desires to offer testing for SARS-CoV-2 shall apply in writing to the ministry responsible for health for approval to offer testing. Every person who contravenes this regulation commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of BZ$5,000.

The ministry reminds the public that COVID-19 testing continues to be offered free of cost at MOHW testing sites and at health facilities countrywide.

Kindly view below the most recent approved list of facilities offering COVID-19 tests to the public:

ProHealth Alliance Clinical Lab

Belmopan Medical Center

Belize Medical Associates Ltd.

Belize Health Care Partners Ltd.

Caring Hands Home Medical Care Limited

Dr. D’s Clinic

San Carlos Medical Center

St. Luke Hospital Ltd.

Belize Island Holdings Ltd.

Archangel Clinical Laboratory

Belize Pro Lab

Belize Diagnostic Center

Buttonwood Bay Medical

Belize Specialists Hospital, Gastroenterology and Endoscopy

Southern Medical Laboratory

Hummingbird Health Clinic

Northern Medical Specialty Plaza Ltd.

Please note that only Belize Diagnostic Center, Caring Hands Home Medical Care Limited and Belize Pro Lab are approved to provide concierge services.

Only approved SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kits are allowed to be imported for use by authorized providers. SARS-CoV-2 antigen home test kits are not allowed to be imported into Belize. The Customs and Excise Department will continue to strengthen its surveillance to identify and confiscate any COVID-19 home test kit entering the country unless approved by the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

The public is encouraged to reach out to the Ministry of Health & Wellness at 822-2325 or at the toll-free number 0-800-6642273 to report or clarify any concerns or queries about any COVID-19 tests or testing sites.

Please get tested as needed so that positive persons can immediately go into isolation and reduce the spread of the virus among the population.

