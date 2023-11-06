San Pedro Lions Club hosts diabetes wellness day

The San Pedro Lions Club continues its hard work on the island, and on Saturday, November 4th, it hosted its annual Diabetes Wellness Day. The general public was invited to take advantage of an array of free, high-quality health services, including, but not limited to, glucose and blood pressure testing, brushing and flossing demonstrations, drug information, and counseling. Flu and papillomavirus vaccines were also available, along with medication and massages for diabetic patients.

Despite the inclement weather, several islanders came out to the Lions Den. The health fair, organized from 9AM to 2PM, saw several islanders who visited the venue to benefit from the different services. The most common ailment affecting people is reportedly high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes. Health professionals from the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, the Red Cross, volunteers, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness representatives tended to those seeking the services.

The fair was successful in promoting health in the community. The Lions Club noted that this health fair boosted wellness at any age and encouraged everyone on the island and across the country to try to live a healthy lifestyle. They thanked everyone who took time off their weekend schedule and against the odds of a rainy day to take advantage of the services provided.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that happens either when the organ known as the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the body cannot effectively use this critical hormone. Insulin regulates blood glucose in the body. Some of the significant causes of diabetes are obesity, poor diet, physical inactivity, family history of diabetes, and high blood glucose during pregnancy. In addition, some food items that may contribute to this disease include excess consumption of sweets, junk food, red meats, and processed foods.

In Belize, Diabetes Day is observed every year on November 14th, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin in 1922 along with his colleague Charles Best. The theme for this year’s Diabetes Day is ‘Access to Diabetes Care,’ which acknowledges the fact that millions of people with diabetes worldwide, including Belize, do not have access to diabetes care. People with this disease require ongoing care and support to manage and avoid complications.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 10.5% of the global adult population, approximately 537 million (20-79 years), have diabetes, with almost half unaware that they are living with the condition. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Three in four adults with diabetes live in low and middle-income countries, including Belize, where there is a 13.2% prevalence of diabetes in adults.

The San Pedro Lions Club and the Ministry of Health and Wellness ask the public to manage diabetes and maintain a healthy life.

