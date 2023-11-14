World Diabetes Day is observed across Belize; Diabetes is the fourth leading cause of death in the country

On Tuesday, November 14th, health partners in Belize joined millions around the globe observing World Diabetes Day under them is ‘Access to Diabetes Care.’ Leading the activities was the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), whose campaign focuses on knowing your risk of type 2 diabetes, highlighting the impact of disease-related complications and the importance of having access to the correct information and care to ensure timely treatment and management. Some activities held to commemorate the day included community clinics offering free diabetes tests and wellness checkups, as well as informational sessions at schools across Belize.

MOHW has reported that diabetes was the fourth leading cause of death in Belize in 2022. According to the data, an estimated 21,745 people in Belize are living with diabetes. In 2022 alone, there were 877 new diagnoses, 61% of these new cases being females. The data also shows that 157 persons in the country lost their lives to the disease last year, with 63% of those being women.

MOHW encourages all citizens to make healthy food choices, be more active, stay hydrated, learn ways to manage stress and carry out regular health check-ups as part of their awareness efforts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also weighed in on the importance of World Diabetes Day, highlighting that it is an opportunity to raise awareness about this illness, which is considered a global health issue. According to this organization, this awareness needs to be done collectively and individually for better disease prevention, diagnosis, and management. WНО added thе nееd fоr еquіtаblе ассеѕѕ tо еѕѕеntіаl саrе, іnсludіng rаіѕіng аwаrеnеѕѕ оf wауѕ реорlе wіth dіаbеtеѕ саn mіnіmіzе thеіr rіѕk оf соmрlісаtіоnѕ.

In San Pedro, the San Pedro Lions Club also joins in the efforts to raise awareness of diabetes. The community club is dedicating this month to raising awareness about the disease. It has been very active in trying to help the thousands of islanders and Belizeans across the country affected by health complications. The island club had recently held a diabetes wellness day providing care to those affected with the disease on November 4th at the San Pedro Lions Den. The Services available included glucose and blood pressure testing. There were also diabetes medications and massages available. San Pedro Lions Club’s campaign with its international partners is to raise awareness and prevent diabetes health problems.

